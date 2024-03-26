Government has failed to provide laptops for teachers - GNAT

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT)

Teacher unions have raised concerns over the government's failure to fulfill its promise under the 1 Teacher 1 Laptop project, especially amidst the launch of the Smart School Project aimed at distributing 1.3 million tablets to public Senior High School and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students.

Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express, the President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu, highlighted that over 100,000 public school teachers are yet to receive the laptops they were deducted for since 2021.



In response to criticisms of their ongoing strike action by the CEO of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ben Arthur, Rev. Isaac Owusu defended the unions' stance.



He pointed out that the contract for the laptop distribution stipulated that it should have been completed within 12 calendar months, from January 2021 to December 2021. However, as of 2024, more than 100,000 teachers have not received the laptops, raising serious concerns about the delay and the government's commitment to its promises.

While the Ghana Education Service (GES) claimed to have distributed approximately 80% of the 62,000 laptops to teachers in Senior High Schools by December 2021, President Akufo-Addo announced during the Smart School Project launch that 200,000 laptops had been distributed to teachers in pre-tertiary institutions nationwide. Despite these claims, the teacher unions argue that the reality on the ground contradicts the government's assertions, further fueling their dissatisfaction and strike action.



The three teacher unions, namely GNAT, Ghana National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH), declared a strike on March 20, citing unsatisfactory conditions of service and the government's failure to renew the collective agreement, which expired in 2023, among other grievances. Despite orders from the National Labour Commission to call off their strike and allegations of disregarding due processes, the unions remain resolute in their demands.



In response to criticism from the FWSC CEO, Rev. Isaac Owusu emphasized that teachers will not return to the classroom until their demands are met, regardless of attacks on them. He clarified that the unions duly notified the relevant authorities about their intentions to embark on industrial action and are committed to resolving the issues through dialogue. The teacher unions assert that their actions are driven by a desire for accountability and improved conditions for educators, rather than any ulterior motives.