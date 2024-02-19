Government implements 23% salary increase for public sector workers

Controller and accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem

The government of Ghana has officially adjusted the salaries of public sector workers by 23%, marking the conclusion of negotiations on the 2024 base pay, Daily Graphic reports.

The 23% adjustment, effective from January 1, 2024, has received approval from the government, according to Controller and Accountant General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem affirmed the government's commitment to public sector workers' emoluments, highlighting the consistent and timely payment of salaries. He emphasised that salaries have been disbursed accurately and punctually, with the government upholding its commitment even during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem expressed Ghana's unique approach during the pandemic, stating, "In other jurisdictions, during the COVID-19 pandemic, salaries were cut and people were laid off, but in Ghana, the government kept faith with workers by paying their salaries."

Acknowledging the government's efforts, he urged public sector workers to collaborate in stabilising the economy, noting positive signs of economic recovery. "The economy has started showing signs of full recovery, and we must work together to stabilise the fiscal environment and prosecute stability in the macroeconomic environment," he added.



Members of Organised Labour, including the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), confirmed the receipt of the 23% salary increase. Mark Dankyira Korankye, the General Secretary of TEWU, assured that the union had not received any complaints from its members regarding the payment.



This salary adjustment follows last year's significant increase of 30% in the base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS), making it the largest increment secured by Organised Labour since 2010. The government's commitment to improving workers' remuneration has been evident, bringing an end to the cost of living allowance (COLA) and demonstrating a continuous effort to support public sector employees.