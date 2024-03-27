Government inaugurates new fire service academy in Tano North Municipal Assembly

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the Ghana National Fire Service

In a continued effort to prioritize fire safety, the government has inaugurated a new Fire Service Academy and Training School in the Tano North Municipal Assembly, Ahafo Region.

This marks the second academy added by the government, with the first being commissioned in Wungu, North East Region, just seven weeks ago.



During the inauguration, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia highlighted that since Ghana's independence, the country has only had one Fire Service Academy and Training School.



However, the government is now increasing this number to four, with the third training school in the Eastern Region set for commissioning.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the Ghana National Fire Service by providing modern firefighting equipment.

This includes vehicles, modern fire engines, drones, rapid intervention vehicles, buses, and more. Additionally, the government has expanded the Fire Service's personnel from 8,000 in 2017 to the current 15,000.



These initiatives underscore the government's dedication to equipping the Fire Service and safeguarding the lives and property of Ghanaians.



By creating more training opportunities and supplying state-of-the-art equipment, the government aims to enhance the Fire Service's capabilities and improve fire response across the country.



The commissioning ceremony in the Tano North Municipal Assembly was attended by officials from the Ghana National Fire Service, local chiefs, and members of the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council. The event highlighted the importance of investing in fire safety and preparedness, bringing together stakeholders committed to enhancing Ghana's fire response capabilities.