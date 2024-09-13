Government is the galamsey kingpin, it can’t fight itself – Beatice Annan

Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, has accused the government of being deeply involved in illegal mining (galamsey), claiming it cannot fight itself.

Speaking on TV3, she argued that the government is the "galamsey kingpin" from top officials to lower ranks within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Annan also suggested that the government’s efforts to combat galamsey are merely for show, with the real fight against the practice driven by the media since 2017, and not by genuine government action.



