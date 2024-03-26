Government pursues private partnerships to revive Saglemi housing project

The Saglemi housing project

Efforts are underway by the government to engage private partners in the completion of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, originally initiated in 2012 during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government with a goal of constructing 5000 housing units.

The project has faced controversy stemming from allegations of fund misappropriation, resulting in its suspension.



During a site inspection, Works and Housing Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced plans to secure a private partner within five weeks to advance the project.



“Cabinet some months ago approved a pathway to progress work on this project and bring it to a conclusion so that the public can utilize it. There has been a technical working group that has been assigned to work on the project and I have had a series of meetings with the group, so we are here to have a look at the progress of work and what is outstanding.

“This morning, I gave instructions to the technical working group that within the next five weeks, it should go ahead with an international expression of interest that is designed to attract private developers who can come in and complete this project for us so that we can put it to use.”



“The project, based on the last estimates from the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, requires over $100 million to complete and this is money that within the current fiscal constraints, we don’t have so we have to explore other ways of finding the money to complete it,” the Works and Housing Minister added.