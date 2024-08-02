Government renews curfew in Jaman South Communities

A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect

The Minister for the Interior, by Executive Instrument, has renewed the curfew in Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom, and Katakyiekrom in the Jaman South Municipality, Bono Region, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., effective August 1, 2024.

The government thanks the local Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents for maintaining peace and urges them to resolve disputes through established mechanisms.

A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect, with violators subject to arrest and prosecution.



