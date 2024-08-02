News

Government renews curfew in Jaman South Communities

Curfew Imposed 2 768x435 A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.mint.gov.gh

The Minister for the Interior, by Executive Instrument, has renewed the curfew in Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom, and Katakyiekrom in the Jaman South Municipality, Bono Region, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., effective August 1, 2024.

The government thanks the local Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents for maintaining peace and urges them to resolve disputes through established mechanisms.

A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect, with violators subject to arrest and prosecution.

