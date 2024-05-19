Government renews curfews in Alavanyo, Nkonya, and Kpatinga

This decision aims to ensure continued peace and stability in the area

The Ministry of Interior has announced the renewal of curfew hours in the Alavanyo and Nkonya townships of the Oti Region.

The renewed curfew will be in effect from 6:00pm to 6:00am starting Sunday, May 19, 2024.



The government expressed its appreciation to local Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents for their efforts in maintaining peace and urged them to utilize established mechanisms for conflict resolution.



Similarly, the curfew for Kpatinga and its surrounding areas has also been



renewed. Effective from Friday, May 17, 2024, the curfew will run from 12:00 midnight to 4:00am.

The government called on the people of Kpatinga to remain calm and seek non-violent means to address their issues, reinforcing the importance of peaceful conflict resolution.



In addition to the curfews, the government reiterated a strict ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons in Alavanyo, Nkonya, and Kpatinga.



Violators of this ban will be arrested and prosecuted, a measure designed to prevent violence and safeguard community safety.



The Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, signed the renewal orders in Accra on Friday, May 17, 2024.



He stressed the critical role of these curfews and the weapon ban in maintaining peace and security in the affected regions.