Government’s One Village-One Dam project needless – GAWU

GAWU views the initiative as a waste of resources

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has criticized the government’s One Village-One Dam initiative, calling it “needless.”

They argue that the minimum cost of constructing a dam is five million Ghana cedis, making the initiative financially impractical.



GAWU's Executive Secretary, Edward Kareweh, claims that instead of small, costly dams, investing in a well-resourced water supply system would better serve farmers.

He also doubts the effectiveness of the existing dams, many of which are deemed inadequate for proper water storage.



Despite the government's claim of over 574 dams built since 2017, GAWU views the initiative as a waste of resources.



