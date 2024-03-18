Government urged to address galamsey to reduce rising cases of kidney disease

A renal Patient undergoing dialysis

Thomas Cann, a renal patient, has urged the government to take decisive action against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, to mitigate the alarming prevalence of kidney disease in the country.

Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Cann highlighted the persistent threat posed by galamsey activities to public health, particularly in mining areas. Despite efforts by the Ghana Water Company to treat water, he emphasized that the contamination caused by galamsey remains a significant risk factor for kidney disease.



Cann expressed concerns over the quality of water in galamsey-affected areas, stressing that citizens are exposed to highly polluted water, increasing their vulnerability to kidney ailments.

He emphasized the urgency of addressing the galamsey menace, citing a disturbing trend of kidney disease patients originating from mining communities. Cann revealed that recent statistics indicate a concerning rate of 17 new renal cases recorded monthly, underscoring the severity of the issue.



Furthermore, Cann highlighted the psychological toll of kidney disease diagnosis, emphasizing the need for comprehensive action to safeguard public health and well-being.