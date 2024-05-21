Govt has paid over GH¢6bn to contractors – Majority Leader

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed that the government has paid contractors over GH¢6 billion in the past two months.

This announcement counters the Minority Caucus's claim that the government borrowed GH¢7 billion from the Treasury Bill market to fund these payments.



Despite the Chamber of Construction Industry denying the borrowing claim, Afenyo-Markin confirmed on the floor of Parliament that substantial payments were made to contractors, leading to the resumption of stalled road projects.

“In the last two months, the government has paid contractors in excess of GH¢6 billion. I repeat, GH¢6 billion. These monies, Mr. Speaker, paid contractors have enabled them to get back to the roads. We know what is happening in our constituencies. We know that contractors are back on site. Roadworks are ongoing,” Afenyo-Markin stated.