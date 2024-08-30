Govt is building a Digital Youth Hub at University of Ghana for young tech entrepreneurs – Finance Minister

University of Ghana

Source: 3news

The University of Ghana is set to launch a Digital Youth Hub to foster skill development among young tech entrepreneurs.

The hub, which aims to support interaction and collaboration for sustainable tech ventures, is scheduled to be completed by November 2024.



Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam highlighted the government’s commitment to economic stability, with plans to improve GDP growth and inflation control, while addressing risks such as the impact of drought on agriculture.

He also praised the ongoing support from organized labor and pledged continued efforts to maintain a stable labor environment.



