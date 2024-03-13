Govt launches One-Stop-Shop initiative to streamline public services

The one-stop-shop initiative is envisioned as service center, both electronic and physical

The Office of the President (OSPA) and the Public Sector Reform Secretariat (PSRS) have inaugurated a Technical Committee to lead the implementation of the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) initiative, part of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) in selected districts across Ghana.

This initiative aims to streamline public service delivery by offering 20 essential public services, including driver's licenses, birth certificates, land registrations, and company registrations, through a collaborative effort with the private sector.



Mrs. Thelma Ohene-Asiamah, the Director of General Administration at PSRS, highlighted the increasing global demand for basic public services and the growing expectation for their delivery with value for money and cost-effectiveness.



She emphasized the need for public sector institutions to explore new, innovative, and sustainable models for service delivery to meet citizens' heightened expectations.



The OSSs are envisioned as service centers, both electronic and physical, providing citizens and businesses with consolidated access to various public and private sector services at a single location or through a single online process.

This initiative seeks to decentralize key public services, reduce transaction times, enhance citizen engagement, deploy technology-based systems to improve service delivery, minimize transaction costs, increase transparency, and foster equal treatment of all citizens.



Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Presidential Advisor, urged the Technical Committee to expedite the process and set clear timelines for the OSS initiative's implementation. He emphasized the importance of making public sector services convenient and accessible to citizens and the private sector in Ghana.



The Committee will develop a comprehensive framework and strategy for the OSS initiative, covering various aspects such as identifying suitable models, integrating existing systems, establishing legal frameworks, fostering inter-agency collaborations, determining pilot phase services, technology requirements, financial modules, private sector collaboration arrangements, sustainability plans, training, public education, and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.



Members constituting the Technical Committee are from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Office of Registrar of Companies (ORC), Ministry of Finance (MoF), Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD), National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Information Services Department (ISD), Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Passport Office (PO), PSRS, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) among others.