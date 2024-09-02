Grain smuggling: Does not warrant military deployment -Col. Aboagye

Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye

Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye has criticized the recent deployment of military personnel to combat smuggling at Ghana’s borders.

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM, he questioned why the military is involved, given that the police are constitutionally responsible for internal security.



Col. Aboagye argued that using the military in this way echoes past military rule and may be used to suppress votes in border areas.

He stressed that such deployments should follow constitutional and democratic processes, including parliamentary approval.



He also criticized the Defence Minister for allegedly overstepping their authority in announcing the deployment.



