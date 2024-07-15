Greater Accra NDC on fire – As Regional Chairman sacks campaign team

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman for NDC

The Greater Accra NDC faces severe internal conflict, endangering its electoral prospects.

A heated July 4 meeting saw Regional Chairman Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore and Women’s Organizer Felicia Mekpoi Bortey clash violently over motorbike distribution issues.



Personal insults escalated to Bortey allegedly pouring hot water on Moore.



Former NHIA CEO Sylvester Mensah's attempts to mediate failed.

This incident highlights deeper factionalism within the party, risking its performance in the upcoming general elections.



With only five months to go, the ongoing disunity in this key region could significantly impact the NDC's chances.



Read full article