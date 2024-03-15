Greater Accra REGSEC lifts ban on Borteyman enclave access

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has officially lifted the ban on access to the Borteyman enclave and adjoining lands, with immediate effect.

Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, made the announcement during a meeting at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), where a comprehensive plan of the area was presented by the Lands Commission.



The security ban was initially imposed in February 2016 by REGSEC, chaired by the then Regional Minister, in response to intelligence indicating potential clashes between rival factions over land disputes.



The decision to lift the ban follows a series of deliberations, including a court judgment on land ownership, and a demarcation exercise conducted by the Lands Commission's Survey and Mapping Division.



Present at the meeting were representatives of the Nungua stool lands, officials of the Lands Commission, members of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, and staff of the Nungua Traditional Council.

Technical Director of Lands at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Maxwell Adu Nsafoah, highlighted the completion of the demarcation exercise and submission of a report to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for further action.



Robert Hackman Antwi, Chief Examiner of the Survey and Mapping Division at the Lands Commission, presented a composite plan detailing the demarcated boundaries, which aligned with court judgments and site plans used.



Oblantai Mantse of the Nungua Traditional Area, Nii Bortey Okplen Djalesane II, expressed satisfaction with the progress made and thanked REGSEC for their support in addressing the longstanding land dispute, which has spanned over two decades.