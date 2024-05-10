Greatness awaits you – Togbe Sri III to NAPO

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Togbe Sri III

The Awomefia of Anlo State, Togbe Sri III, warmly received Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh during a courtesy call at his palace in Anloga on Wednesday, 8th May, 2024.

This visit, marked by mutual respect and camaraderie, underscored the importance of fostering strong ties between government officials and traditional leaders in Ghana.



During the visit, Togbe Sri III expressed his delight at seeing Dr. Prempeh, whom he referred to affectionately as his "son," serving in such a crucial capacity for the nation. He extended his blessings and encouragement to the Energy Minister, urging him to maintain his steadfast focus on the good works he has been undertaking for the betterment of the country.



"I am solidly behind you and I want you to keep being focused. What is ahead of you is greater and so do not be distracted by anything," the Awomefia assured Dr. Opoku Prempeh, emphasizing his unwavering support.



In response, Dr. Prempeh, reflecting on their longstanding relationship, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity to visit the palace. He reminisced about the historical ties between his family and the Anlo State, highlighting the respectful and collaborative spirit that has defined their interactions over the years.

"I am deeply honored to be here today and to receive your blessings, Togbe Sri. Your support means a lot to me, and I am committed to serving our nation with dedication and integrity," Dr. Prempeh remarked, echoing the sentiment of unity and cooperation shared by both leaders.



The discussions during the visit also delved into the broader relationship between government institutions and traditional authorities in Ghana. Both Togbe Sri III and Dr. Prempeh emphasized the importance of collaboration and dialogue between these entities, recognizing their complementary roles in driving national development and progress.



"I have enormous confidence in Ghana's future, where the political class and traditional authorities work together harmoniously for the advancement of the growth and prosperity of the people," Dr. Prempeh affirmed, highlighting the shared commitment to inclusivity and development.



The visit concluded on a positive note, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation and partnership for the benefit of all Ghanaians. As Dr. Prempeh bid farewell to Togbe Sri III and his entourage, there was a palpable sense of optimism and unity, reflecting the enduring bond between government and traditional leadership in Ghana.