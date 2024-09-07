Greedy politicians behind galamsey activities – Buaben Asamoah

Yaw Buaben Asamoah

Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Senior Spokesperson for the Movement of Change, has criticized Ghanaian politicians for their role in the failure to combat illegal mining, or galamsey.

He accused them of greed and claimed they are financing and participating in these activities, including importing equipment and hiring foreign workers.



Speaking on Angel Morning Show, Asamoah urged the public to use their voting power to hold these politicians accountable, suggesting that both the NDC and NPP have contributed to the problem.

He emphasized that those in power are deeply involved in illegal mining operations.



