Green Ghana Day: 10 million trees to be planted on June 7 – Lands Minister

Source: 3news

The Green Ghana initiative has successfully planted 41 million trees since 2021, with 30 million thriving. The 2023 edition recorded an 81% survival rate, the highest among all editions.

President Akufo-Addo will lead the 2024 tree planting exercise.



The theme, "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow," highlights the global climate change effort.

The initiative aims to plant over 10 million trees this year, with 6 million in Forest Reserves and 4 million in farms and communities.



Sustainable timber exploitation is emphasized, with licenses required for exports. The public is encouraged to participate and nurture planted trees for a greener future.



