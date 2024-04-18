Green Ghana Day scheduled for June 7

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: CNR

This year’s Green Ghana Day is to be observed on June 7 where 10 million tree seedlings of various species are expected to be planted across the country.

Out of the number, six million are expected to be planted in degraded forest reserves, whilst four million will be planted in and around farms.



This was disclosed during the launch of the Government’s Green Ghana Day initiative in Tamale on Tuesday.



Ya-Na Abukari (II), the Overlord of Dagbon, whose speech was read on his behalf during the launch, called on the citizenry to actively participate in the tree planting exercises to sustain the environment and the ecosystem.



He said the project was very important, especially in the Savannah Ecological Zone, as it remained the only panacea to protecting the environment, increase food production and mitigate climate change impact in the country.



He urged the citizens to comply with the country’s environmental sustainability regulations to ensure the purpose of the initiative was achieved and sustained.



Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said a detailed schedule of seedlings distribution and pick up points nationwide would soon be announced to ensure easy access to seedlings for planting.

The Government, since 2017, had been committed to an aggressive afforestation and re-afforestation programmes including the Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy, which had succeeded in the cultivation of an estimated 721,000 hectares of forests between 2017 to 2023.



He appealed to chiefs and opinion leaders in the northern parts of the country, who could not achieve their targets in the previous years, to mobilise their people to ensure that they exceeded this year’s target.



Mr John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer, Forestry Commission, whose speech was read on his behalf, said the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day targeted 10 million seedlings where 11.5 million seedlings were distributed, with 10,704,897 verified as planted.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, said the launch of the 2024 edition of the Green Ghana Day was a continuation of government’s ongoing efforts to restore the country’s forests.



“Each of the trees that will be planted and efforts to preserve our natural resources are steps towards a healthier and vibrant earth,” he said.