News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Grosseto: The snubbed Italian town that's now winning awards

Grosseto Boasts.png Grosseto boasts a well-preserved medieval city center

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

Despite Tuscany's allure, Grosseto has remained largely unnoticed by tourists.

Now, this hidden gem is gaining recognition as the 2024 European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism, highlighting its sustainable travel practices.

Grosseto boasts a well-preserved medieval city center, the vast Regional Park of Maremma, and eco-friendly agriturismi.

Efforts to enhance natural and cultural heritage have made it a model for responsible tourism, offering a slower, meaningful travel experience.

Grosseto's approach combines historical charm, natural beauty, and sustainable practices, setting an example for other destinations.

Read full article

Source: BBC