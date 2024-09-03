Group petitions NDC for creation of Eastern West Region from Eastern Region

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has promised to forward the petition to President John Dramani Mahama

The Eastern Youth for Development Association has petitioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support creating a new region, tentatively named the "Eastern West Region," from the existing Eastern Region.

They argue that the Eastern Region's population growth and land size have outpaced its development, affecting service delivery.



The proposed new region would cover 16 districts and aims to improve essential services and attract investment.

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has promised to forward the petition to President John Dramani Mahama if the NDC wins the 2025 election.



Creating or altering regions involves a constitutional process, including a referendum with strict participation and approval criteria.



