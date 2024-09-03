News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Group petitions NDC for creation of Eastern West Region from Eastern Region

AsieduScreenshot 2024 09 03 165110.png Johnson Asiedu Nketia has promised to forward the petition to President John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern Youth for Development Association has petitioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support creating a new region, tentatively named the "Eastern West Region," from the existing Eastern Region.

They argue that the Eastern Region's population growth and land size have outpaced its development, affecting service delivery.

The proposed new region would cover 16 districts and aims to improve essential services and attract investment.

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has promised to forward the petition to President John Dramani Mahama if the NDC wins the 2025 election.

Creating or altering regions involves a constitutional process, including a referendum with strict participation and approval criteria.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh