Guard against inflammatory language on radio, television – NMC Chair to parties

Source: GNA

Mr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, NMC Chairman, has cautioned political parties against using inflammatory language on radio and TV to safeguard national peace during the December 7 election.

Speaking at the launch of GBC’s Political Broadcast Guidelines for Election 2024, he emphasized the need for respectful messaging to win votes and maintain security.



The guidelines aim to ensure fair media coverage for all parties.

Prof. Amin Alhassan, GBC Director General, affirmed GBC's commitment to impartial coverage, despite the unavoidable advantage of the incumbent government.



Ayeboafo and Alhassan urged political parties to work with the media for a successful election.



