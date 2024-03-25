HOPSA 2000 launches fundraising drive for Holy Child Senior High School

Holy Child Senior High School

The 2000 Group of the Holy Child Senior High School Past Students Association (HOPSA2000) has announced plans to raise three million dollars to support their alma mater.

The funds will be kept in an endowment fund named the ‘Millennium Maintenance Fund.' The initiative was launched at a dinner night on Saturday, March 23, at the Fitzgerald Events Centre in Accra.



Nana Akua Birmeh, the President of HOPSA 2000, stated that the funds would be used to address the school's infrastructural challenges and other legacy projects.



“We decided to come together to raise funds. A fund that we expect to last generations so that the school can fall on to build and maintain infrastructural projects…this fund will keep the school standing,” she explained.



The head of HOPSA 2000 legacy project, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, outlined the plan to invest the raised funds in a diverse portfolio, including short-term, medium-term, and long-term investments.

The school will establish a board of trustees to determine critical projects to tackle.



Funds for the initiative will be sourced from corporate entities, individuals, and philanthropists. Holy Child Senior High School, founded in 1946 as a mission school, has faced challenges such as infrastructural deficits and shortages of teaching and learning materials.



The 2000 Year Group aims to address these issues as the school commemorates its 79th anniversary this year.