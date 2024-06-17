Hairdresser, 16, sets ablaze boyfriend’s room over breakup at Mankessim

None of Agbobli's belongings, including a fridge and TV, could be saved

A heartbroken 16-year-old girl, Rebecca Nyomi, has set her boyfriend's room on fire in New Nkusukum, Mankessim, after he broke up with her for alleged cheating.

When Samuel Agbobli ended their relationship and dragged her from his workplace, she went to his house, used a spare key, and ignited the room with kerosene.



Neighbors managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the entire compound house.



Nyomi admitted to the act and is now assisting police investigations.



