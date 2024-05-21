Hajia Abibata criticizes NEC's decision to confirm Farouk Aliu Mahama as Yendi candidate

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama, who aspires to represent the NPP in the Yendi constituency, has voiced her dissatisfaction with the National Executive Committee's (NEC) decision to confirm the incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as the party's parliamentary candidate.

In a statement, Hajia Abibata described the NEC’s decision as "unpopular and unprecedented," arguing that it contradicts the party’s principles. After chaos marred the January 27 polls, she petitioned the NEC to nullify the elections and call for a fresh vote in the constituency.



She called on the NEC to declare the previous elections "null and void" and to prevent Mr. Mahama from being recognized as the MP-elect.



However, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua announced at an April 9, 2024, press conference that Farouk Aliu Mahama had been confirmed as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Yendi.

In an interview with TV3, Hajia Abibata expressed her disappointment, calling the NEC’s decision unfair and biased. Despite her disagreement, she accepted the decision out of loyalty to the party, though she believes it was not in the party's best interest.



When asked about the potential impact on her support for the party in Yendi, she mentioned that some of her supporters had threatened not to vote for the incumbent MP. Nevertheless, she reiterated her commitment to the party and hoped for a positive outcome.