Hamas military chief was killed in July strike, Israel says

Mohammed Deif

Source: BBC

Israel's military says it has confirmed that Hamas's military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip last month.

Deif was targeted in the strike on a compound in the Khan Younis area on 13 July. Hamas is yet to confirm his death.



Israel says Deif was one of the figures responsible for planning the 7 October attacks in southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

On Wednesday, Hamas political leader Ismael Haniyeh was killed during a visit to Iran. Israel has not commented on his death directly.



