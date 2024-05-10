Hand over reconstruction of Sempe School for timely completion – Sempe Mantse to gov

Nii Adote Otintor II

Source: CNR

The Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II has pleaded with the government to hand over the reconstruction of the Sempe Primary School to the traditional authority to ensure its completion.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) under the leadership of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, started the construction of the millennium schools as part of measures to end the school shift system in the Greater Accra metropolis.



The AMA through its own internally generated funds, started the process to rebuild the Accra Sempe School into a state-of-the-art storey educational complex but the project has been left to rot after the previous government left office.



Addressing the media, the Sempe Mantse demanded that the government hand over the project to the traditional authorities to ensure its completion.



“The Accra Sempe School is a government-initiated project started under the leadership of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije of the NDC. Since the NPP came to power, the project has been abandoned. Before the commencement of construction works, the students were relocated to a temporary shed and that has ruined academic activities.

“I do get a lot of complaints from residents to act on the situation as a traditional leader because the school is situated right beside my palace. My call to the government is to hand over the project to me to complete it.”



He also criticised the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey for failing to engage traditional authorities on projects being embarked on in the Ga Traditional Area.



“The Mayor of Accra has never engaged the traditional authorities in undertaking any project in the Ga Traditional Area. Reference can be made to a hostel facility for head porters at Agbogboloshie and we are yet to know who is behind that project.



“However, we gathered that all permits have been issued to the developer by the AMA. There is no mayor or regional minister who has lands for projects hence the need for the custodians of the lands to be engaged in such endeavours.”