‘Hands off our hotels demonstration’ takes place June 18 – Ablakwa

The demonstration, set for June 18, aims to pressure President Akufo-Addo to halt the sale

Source: 3news

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, is leading the "Hands off our hotels" protest against the sale of SSNIT hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

The demonstration, set for June 18, aims to pressure President Akufo-Addo to halt the sale.



Ablakwa assured a peaceful protest, with arrangements finalized and police cooperation secured.

The protest will start at Labadi Beach Hotel, proceed to La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, and end at the Lands Commission. Ablakwa termed the sale state capture and has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate. SSNIT seeks to divest its stake in six hotels, with Acheampong's bid reportedly the strongest.



Read full article