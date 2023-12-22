Harmattan will prolong, so please drive with caution – Meteo

File photo

Raphael Osei Boakye, chief forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, has asked Ghanaians to prepare for an intense Harmattan season throughout December 2023 and January 2023.

He attributed it to the arrival of a dry continental wind in the country.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he advised drivers to take necessary precautions to prevent accidents during this season.



He said drivers must take necessary precautions, especially by using their fog lights and also driving within the speed limit when visibility becomes very poor, especially early in the morning and then at dawn.



To farmers, he also asked them to apply safe farming practices to prevent bushfires.



He then asked Ghanaians to wear their nose masks during this period to avoid taking in a lot of particles into our respiratory systems because we are realising that we have the dry continental wind invading our country.

According to him, the dust conditions are accompanied by winds that are coming from the northern part of the continent into our country.



He has therefore asked food vendors, especially those who sell food on the street, to take the necessary measures to prevent dust from entering the food they sell to the public.



“We should drink a lot of water and stay hydrated throughout the period. Without drinking water, you could get sick. For those who sell food on the streets, they should cover their meals to prevent dust from entering them.



The dust conditions are severe, so we encourage them to take note of this. They should not only think of themselves and the profits they intend to make.”