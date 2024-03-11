Harmonization of Ghana's educational qualifications set for completion in one year

Professor Mohammed Salifu

Former Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Professor Mohammed Salifu, has stated that the development of three comprehensive national policy documents to harmonize educational qualifications in the country will be accomplished within one year.

Salifu further explained that GTEC was working with 15 relevant institutions and professional bodies to roll out the comprehensive system within the stipulated time frame, due to the significance of the policy documents in enabling the country to develop an education and qualification system that is "relevant, adaptable, and futuristic."



According to Graphic Online, the three policy documents are the national qualification framework for all levels and sub-sectors of education and training, recognition of prior learning (RPL) for mainly the informal sector, and the credit accumulation and transfer (CAT) system for students.



Prof. Salifu announced the conclusion of a five-day workshop that was co-organized by the GTEC and the African Continental Qualifications Framework (ACQF-II).



Stakeholders from the GTEC, Ministries of Education, Employment and Labour Relations, the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) were present at the workshop.



Others included the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Vice-Chancellors of Ghana, Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G), and the Council of Independent Universities (CIU).

Representatives from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Association of Professional Bodies, and the Attorney-General's Department were also in attendance.



The documents, when completed, will facilitate international recognition of qualifications by educational institutions and companies.



They will also enhance job mobility, access to decent jobs, quality assurance, and standards. Furthermore, they will ensure coherence and career progression, both within and outside the country.



Tertiary level students will also be able to transfer their credit hours from one institution to another within and outside the country to enable them to continue their education.



Prof. Salifu also revealed that there were about 3,200 existing accredited programs in institutions in the country that led to specific qualifications that would be harmonized when the processes were completed.

He stated that under the comprehensive policy documents, "the nomenclature for these qualifications would be developed so that we can avoid confusion and define clearer learning outcomes."



The former Director-General of GTEC stressed the importance of aligning universities and other degree-awarding institutions with the nation's development strategy or priorities.



He emphasized the need for comprehensive systems to ensure that these institutions follow specific frameworks and global benchmarks. This would help in maintaining the quality of education and ensure that the qualifications awarded are globally recognized.