Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, emphasized harnessing Ghanaian talents to achieve national greatness during his campaign tour. He inaugurated an ICT lab at the Akropong School for the Blind and donated 104 laptops to Special Needs Teachers, underscoring his belief in the nation's potential.





