Hassan Ayariga criticizes Global InfoAnalytics poll favoring major parties

Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), has raised concerns about the potential impact of the latest presidential election polls by Global InfoAnalytics on supporters of minor political parties.

Ayariga argues that the polls, which tipped former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the potential winner, could discourage supporters of minor parties while motivating those of major parties.



Global InfoAnalytics' polls, released on April 8, 2024, showed Mahama leading with 54.3%, followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with 34.9%, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen of Movement for Change (M4C) with 7.5%, and Nana Kwame Bediako of New Force Movement (NFM) with 2.3%.



According to the polls, Mahama led in the North East Region with 58%, while Bawumia regained the lead in the Ashanti Region with 54%.

Ayariga criticized the sampling size and methodology of the polls, stating that they favored only the NDC and NPP and did not consider all minor parties' campaigning activities.



He suggested that the polls should have been conducted after all minor parties had selected their flag bearers and started their campaigns.



Ayariga's comments highlight concerns about the fairness and inclusivity of polling methodologies, particularly in diverse political landscapes with numerous parties.