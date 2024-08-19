News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Hawa Koomson spotted hawking watermelon on street during constituency campaign

Hawa Watermelon Seler.png Critics argue that the move appears insincere and desperate

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Hawa Koomson, has faced backlash for her recent campaign tactic of selling watermelon on the streets.

Critics argue that the move appears insincere and desperate, with many Ghanaians expressing dissatisfaction on social media.

While some appreciate her effort to engage directly with constituents, the overall reaction suggests a call for more substantive, policy-focused campaigning as the general election approaches.



Read full article
Source: ghlagatin.net