Headmaster cautions construction workers to ‘stay away’ from SUSEC girls

Mr. Gordon Osei Marfo, Headmaster of Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC), has warned construction workers against engaging in any form of sexual immorality with students during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new artificial football pitch funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA).

Emphasizing the importance of focusing on their work, Mr. Marfo highlighted the school's increased population, now around 4,600 students, due to the free Senior High School (FSHS) program.

MP Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, who secured the project, encouraged swift completion to enhance the school's sporting activities and urged students to prioritize their studies.



