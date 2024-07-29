Health Alert: High incidence of cataract among residents of Okurase

Dr Isaac Asare Poku

Cataract is the leading eye disease in Okurase, Eastern Region, with many patients in advanced stages, resulting in complete blindness.

Health experts are urging the government to prioritize eye care.



Isaac Appiah, a farmer, has lost sight in his right eye and faces total blindness without ongoing prescriptions.



Many locals, mostly farmers and woodworkers, require expensive surgeries.

Cataract can result from occupational trauma or lifestyle factors and is treatable if detected early.



Experts recommend regular checkups and early treatment, advocating for inclusion of eye care in the National Health Insurance Scheme and increased public awareness.



