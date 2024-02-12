Health Ministry engages Finance Ministry to release allowances for rotational nurses

MoH to release owed allowances to RNMA after two-week ultimatum

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has initiated discussions with the Ministry of Finance to secure funds in response to the two-week ultimatum issued by the Rotational Nurses and Midwifery Association (RNMA) demanding the immediate release of financial clearance for outstanding allowances.

According to Isaac Baah Offei, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the MoH, payments for the RNMA are being planned, but he could not specify the exact time for the release. However, he assured that disbursement could happen sooner.



"The Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Finance (MoF) for the release of funds so we will be able to pay them. As we said earlier, the issue has to do with clearance that we have to get from the Ministry of Finance before we are able to effect payment to them. So until that is done, it is going to be difficult for the Ministry of Health to say that they are paying the rotational nurse." the MoH PRO stated on Citi News.

The RNMA claimed that over GH₵12,000 in allowances remain unpaid for the July batch of rotational nurses and midwives. They allege that they have sent multiple letters to the Ministry since September 2023 requesting the release of financial clearance for payment, but have not received a response.



The RNMA leadership criticised the government's inaction, stating that it harms the health, well-being, and financial stability of their members and further jeopardizes the Ghanaian healthcare system. They have threatened to go on strike within two weeks if the Ministry fails to address their concerns promptly.