Health survey: Fertility rate declines to 3.9 children in 2022

Fertility rate

Source: GNA

A recent report from the Ghana Statistical Service has unveiled a notable decline in the country's fertility rate, dropping from 6.4 children per woman in 1988 to 3.9 in 2022.

Regionally, fertility rates vary, ranging from 2.9 children per woman in Greater Accra to 6.6 in the North East Region. Women in the lowest wealth bracket have an average of 5.9 children, while the overall average is 2.7.



During the release of the 2022 Demographic and Health Survey in Accra, Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, shared these findings. The survey, the seventh of its kind since 1988, aims to provide comprehensive data for monitoring Ghana's population and health situation.



Regarding drinking water, the survey highlighted that 84% of households in Ghana have access to at least basic drinking water services. Urban households outpace rural ones, with 95% and 72%, respectively, having access. The Northern region has the lowest access at 68%, while the Upper East and Ashanti regions boast the highest at 86%.



In the realm of menstrual hygiene, the survey discovered that 88% of women aged 15 to 49 use disposable sanitary pads, 9% use cloth, and 2% use reusable sanitary pads.



The survey also delved into sanitation, revealing that 24% of Ghanaians have access to at least basic sanitation services, utilizing improved facilities not shared with other households.

Teenage pregnancy rates were reported at 15%, with regional disparities, such as Savannah reporting 6% of young women affected. Of all recent pregnancies, 82% resulted in live births, and 18% ended in pregnancy losses.



The survey disclosed infant mortality rates, with a neonatal mortality rate of 17 deaths per 1,000 live births. One in every 25 children in Ghana succumbs to mortality before reaching the age of five. Since 1988, under-five mortality has significantly decreased from 155 deaths per 1,000 live births to the current rate of 40.



The survey also touched on malaria prevalence, indicating that 9% of the population aged 6 to 59 tested positive for malaria by microscopy, and 17% tested positive by RDT.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye praised the Ghana Statistical Service for conducting the survey, emphasizing its potential to shape health policies and enhance societal well-being. Funding for the survey came from various organizations, including USAID, UNICEF, UNFPA, the World Bank, the Global Fund, KOICA, the World Health Organisation, and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. The survey involved a nationally representative sample of 15,014 women aged 15 to 49 and 7,044 men aged 15 to 49, with response rates of 98% and 97%, respectively.