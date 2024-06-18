Heat Stroke Alert: Rain in Mina reduces hot weather in Mecca

Despite the precautions, four Ghanaian pilgrims have already passed out

Source: Daily Guide

In Saudi Arabia, unexpected rain showers have cooled Mina's temperatures during the pilgrimage.

Initially, warnings of extreme heat led to a suspension of movement to the Jamarat, where the stoning of the devil ritual occurs, until 4 pm to prevent heat-related illnesses.



A directive prohibits pilgrim movement to Jamarat between 11 am and 4 pm, with security personnel enforcing this restriction.

These measures aim to protect pilgrims' health.



Despite the precautions, four Ghanaian pilgrims have already passed out.



