Heat Stroke Alert: Rain in Mina reduces hot weather in Mecca

News
Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: Daily Guide
In Saudi Arabia, unexpected rain showers have cooled Mina's temperatures during the pilgrimage.
Initially, warnings of extreme heat led to a suspension of movement to the Jamarat, where the stoning of the devil ritual occurs, until 4 pm to prevent heat-related illnesses.
A directive prohibits pilgrim movement to Jamarat between 11 am and 4 pm, with security personnel enforcing this restriction.
These measures aim to protect pilgrims' health.
Despite the precautions, four Ghanaian pilgrims have already passed out.
