Herbert Krapa assures end to power crisis in the next few days

Herbert Krapa

Herbert Krapa, Chairman of the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG) governing board, has provided reassurance that the current power crisis affecting Ghanaians will soon be resolved.

He affirmed that the government has implemented effective measures to ensure a consistent power supply for consumers.



Mr. Krapa stressed the government's awareness of the challenges faced by citizens and its commitment to resolving them promptly for the welfare of the people.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Mr. Krapa expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their patience and resilience during this period of crisis.

“As I said earlier today at Kaleo, at the Commissioning of VRA’s 15MW Solar Plant, the Government has put in place immediate measures to ensure the return of uninterrupted supply of power to consumers. I can, therefore, state that the unfortunate power challenges Ghanaians are facing should be over in the next few days.”



“We are fully confident that the measures being put in place should resolve the service interruptions. We empathise with all consumers and apologise unreservedly for the effects of the outages on our daily lives. Please bear with us. We are fixing it and we are nearly there,” Krapa wrote.



