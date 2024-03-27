Herbert Krapa replaces Keli Gadzekpo as board chairman of ECG

Herbert Krapa

Source: CNR

Deputy Energy Minister, Herbert Krapa, has been appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the new Board Chair of the Electricity Company Ghana, (ECG).

Mr. Krapa takes over from Keli Gadzekpo who resigned on Tuesday, March 26, for personal reasons.



Herbert Krapa is expected to lead the ECG Board in dealing with recent power outages in the country.

The ECG has in recent times come under pressure following what many call the return of the crippling power outages popularly known as dumsor.



Though the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has denied dumsor has returned, Ghanaians have called on the government to roll out a timetable to enable them to plan their lives.