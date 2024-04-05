Herbert Krapa sworn in as ECG board chairman

Herbert Krapa was appointed at ECG board chair after Keli Gadzepko resigned

Herbert Krapa has been sworn in as the new Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, signaling the government's renewed commitment to the company's improvement.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh emphasized the significance of Krapa's appointment, highlighting the President's dedication to fostering a culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation within ECG. The Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and stressed the importance of ensuring it fulfills its mandate.



Addressing Krapa directly, Dr. Opoku Prempeh urged him to uphold the trust and expectations vested in him by the President, emphasizing the need for decisive leadership to address existing issues.

In response, Krapa, who also serves as a Deputy Minister for Energy, expressed his dedication to leading ECG with integrity and transparency. He pledged to work tirelessly to fulfill the President's vision of a robust and reliable electricity service for the Ghanaian people, with full support from the Energy Ministry.