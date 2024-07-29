High Court Judge advocates ending legal vacations to ease case backlog

The proposal aims to streamline the judicial process and reduce delays

Justice of the Adentan High Court 1, Her Ladyship Enyonam Adinyira, has proposed abolishing legal vacations for the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court to address the growing backlog of cases.

Highlighting inefficiencies caused by extended breaks, she noted that eliminating these vacations could help expedite judicial proceedings and manage caseloads more effectively.



Although she recognizes the need for rest, she suggested personal leave as an alternative to lengthy court closures.

The proposal aims to streamline the judicial process and reduce delays, with current vacation rules contributing to significant scheduling challenges.



