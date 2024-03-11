High Court approves agreement in defamation suit against A-Plus

A-plus

Renowned musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has found himself embroiled in controversy over defamatory remarks he made against Ghanaian businessman Hassan Zein approximately two years ago.

As a result, on January 29, 2024, the High Court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, endorsed the terms of an agreement between Mr. Hassan Zein, the Plaintiff, and Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A-Plus, the Defendant.



Mr. Zein, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, global investor, and philanthropist, had filed a lawsuit against A-Plus for making defamatory statements in various newspapers and social media platforms, tarnishing Mr. Zein's hard-earned reputation as the IHRC Ambassador at Large.



After prolonged legal battles, A-Plus acknowledged the falsehood of his published statements and instructed his lawyers to pursue an amicable resolution of the lawsuit.

Following extensive negotiations between the parties' legal representatives, A-Plus proposed issuing a public apology and retracting the defamatory statements through the media. Additionally, he offered to pay GH₵100,000 as compensation for Mr. Zein's presumed litigation expenses, significantly less than the initial GH₵10,000,000 claimed in the lawsuit.



Mr. Hassan Zein expressed concern over such incidents occurring in a supposedly civilized state like Ghana during a conversation with our team.



The unfolding narrative awaits the next chapter as A-Plus is yet to fulfill the terms of the consent judgment passed by the court.