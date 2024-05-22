High Court condemns EC's attitude in SALL election disfranchisement case

The EC did not file and was absent from the court proceedings

Justice Owoahene Acheampong, a High Court judge in Ho, criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for its perceived indifference in a case involving the disenfranchisement of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) Traditional areas during the 2020 elections, the Herald Ghana reports.

The EC, the 1st respondent in the case, has allegedly failed to comply with court orders since February, particularly regarding the filing of additional issues.



Despite the court's directives, the EC did not file and was absent from the court proceedings, drawing the judge's ire.



The absence stood in stark contrast to the representation of John Peter Amewu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Hohoe Parliamentary election, whose lawyer was present.



In response to the EC's conduct, Justice Acheampong rescheduled the election petition hearing filed by Prof. Margaret Kweku, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, and others from the SALL traditional areas, to June 3rd, 11th, 20th, and 21st, 2024.

He expressed disappointment with the EC's attitude, emphasizing the importance of all parties adhering to court directives.



The judge instructed all parties to submit their Witness Statements and relevant documents within ten days. Additionally, he ordered the EC to provide authentic copies of relevant documents within the same timeframe.



The court also mandated the EC's Director of Operations and its lawyer to attend the next hearing.



The case, which addresses issues such as the validity of electoral instruments and the boundaries of the Hohoe Municipality, will proceed with a focus on ensuring the fairness and legality of the electoral process in the SALL Traditional areas.