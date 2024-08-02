High Court dismisses Transport Minister's contempt application against Law Platform editor

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay of the General Jurisdiction '9' division of the High Court has dismissed a contempt application filed by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, against Jonathan Asare Esq., the Lead Editor of The Law Platform.

The ruling, delivered on July 31, 2024, also included a cost award of GH¢3,000 against the Minister.



The court heard arguments regarding the application to jail Mr. Asare on July 26, 2024, following a request by the Minister's lawyers on July 25, 2024, for leave to file a supplementary affidavit.



This affidavit was a response to Mr. Asare's opposition to the contempt application.

Justice Kocuvie-Tay upheld Mr. Asare's arguments on his own behalf and on behalf of The Law Platform.



She read the conclusion of her ruling in court and stated that the full ruling would be available within 10 days.



The defamation action filed by the Minister against Mr. Asare remains unresolved, and it is yet to be seen what the Minister's next steps will be.



