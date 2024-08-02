News

1

High Court dismisses Transport Minister's contempt application against Law Platform editor

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 This affidavit was a response to Mr. Asare's opposition to the contempt application

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay of the General Jurisdiction '9' division of the High Court has dismissed a contempt application filed by the Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, against Jonathan Asare Esq., the Lead Editor of The Law Platform.

