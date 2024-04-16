High Court to decide fate of MASLOC ex-boss and accomplice today

Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu

The Financial and Economic Division of the High Court in Accra is set to announce its verdict today, April 16, in the trial involving former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) boss Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu and interdicted Head of Operations, Daniel Axim.

The judgment follows Daniel Axim's inability to present witnesses for his defense, leading to the closure of his defense in February 2024.



Both defendants face charges, including willfully causing financial loss to the state, in a case involving 78 counts such as conspiracy to steal, stealing, and improper payment of public funds.

Standing before Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, Mrs. Tamakloe and Mr. Axim have maintained their innocence.



Sedina, who has been declared "absconded" by the court, served as the CEO of MASLOC from November 2013 to January 2017.