High Court upholds order in Gyakye Quayson trial amid technical challenges

In the ongoing trial of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, the Presiding Judge has affirmed the High Court's order from November 3, 2023, stating that it was free of errors.

The Court had ruled that the case would proceed in absentia if the accused and his legal team failed to appear at the next hearing.



This decision was prompted by Mr. Quayson's lawyers' absence during the court session on November 3, 2023. The MP faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public officer related to his dual citizenship during the 2020 election.



Despite the Supreme Court initially declaring his election invalid, Quayson was re-elected in a by-election. The trial is ongoing at the High Court, where Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh highlighted the technical challenges that led to the loss of some trial proceedings.



Justice Yanzuh clarified that losing proceedings was not uncommon and detailed how the court informed parties about technical issues on November 9, 2023. Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, leading Quayson's defense, raised no objections during the cross-examination of the witness for two hours.

The court dismissed a motion for review and variation of its November 3 ruling, with Mr. Tsikata stating that the conduct of the Attorney-General had been reported to the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Legal Council.



The Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Yvonne Attakora-Obuobisa, emphasized that the court's directives addressed technical challenges, and Quayson's lawyers were granted the opportunity for further cross-examination to prevent injustice.



The case has been adjourned to February 16, 2024, with the next witness being the former Director of Passport, currently the High Commissioner in India.