News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

High Treason: Court sentences six to death, three acquitted

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The convicted individuals were involved in recruiting and planning activities to execute the coup

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has sentenced six people, including three soldiers, to death by hanging for plotting to overthrow the government.

Those sentenced are Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon, and WOII Esther Saan Dekuwine.

However, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The convicted individuals were involved in recruiting and planning activities to execute the coup, while the acquitted were found not to have participated in the plot.

Read full article

Source: GNA