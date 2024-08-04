High presidential & parliamentary filing fees expose the candidates to manipulation of financiers – Kofi Abotsi

Professor Kofi Abotsi

Source: 3news

Professor Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the Law School at UPSA, has criticized the Electoral Commission's (EC) high filing fees, stating they exacerbate the financial strain on political parties and expose candidates to corrupt financiers.

The EC announced that male presidential candidates must pay GH¢100,000, while female candidates and persons with disabilities will pay GH¢75,000.



Abotsi argues that these fees lack constitutional basis for a publicly funded institution.

He warns that such financial demands could lead to manipulation by wealthy backers, whom he terms "the next generation of corrupt actors."



