High prices of snails in Ghana linked to slow growth, limited supply

Snails take up to two years to mature for the market

In Ghana, snail farmers, traders, and chop bar operators are facing challenges due to the high prices of snails, a popular delicacy.

Factors contributing to these high prices, according to Graphic Online reports, include slow growth, limited demand, difficult hunting techniques, and high transportation costs.



Snails take up to two years to mature for the market, and feeding them can cost up to GH¢ 5 per snail daily.

Chop bar operators, who prepare snail dishes, face challenges due to the scarcity of snails, supplier costs, transportation, and preparation costs.



The high prices, ranging from GH¢ 30 to GH¢ 60 for a cooked snail dish, are affecting both sellers and consumers.